Pi Reminder for Slack: Add Tasks and Reminders for yourself and your team members.
Directly add tasks and reminders from within any conversation.Usage:
To add a task
use the following command:
/add-task Review pull requests at 5pm
Or mention @PiReminderBot
:
@PiReminderBot Review pull requests at 5pm
This will add a task for on Pi Reminder and will send a follow up reminder to you or your teammates on slack at the reminder time.
It will also popup a reminder if you have Pi Reminder app installed on your browser or Phone.
You can also set reminder for anyone else
by using following example command:
/add-task Review pull requests at 5pm for @your_team_mate
Replace the @your_team_mate with your team mate's email id, slack username or pi reminder username
To add a repeat reminder
, use following command:
/add-task Review pull requests at 5pm every 2 days
/add-task Scrum meeting at 5pm every weekdayFeatures:
* Assign tasks to teammates
* Add tasks for anyone using their email id
* Works from within Slack Channels
* View list of your upcoming tasks
* Add Repeat Reminders
(Pi Reminder Plus :airplane:)
* Mark your tasks as Completed (Pi Reminder Plus :airplane:)
* Email Reminders
(Pi Reminder Plus :airplane:)Other Slack commands:
* List your upcoming tasks:
/list-tasks
* Delete any of your upcoming task:
/delete-task Review pull request
* Mark your last task as completed (Pi Reminder Plus
:airplane:)
/complete-taskPricing:
You can add upto 5 tasks per day for free. Please upgrade to Pi Reminder Plus
:airplane: to access premium features and add reminders without a limit: https://pireminder.com/pricing?slack=1More Info: https://pireminder.com/for/slack