資料保留政策
Appspace will retain Slack integration data within the customers account. This data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
資料封存與移除政策
Integration data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
資料儲存政策
Appspace encrypts all data in transit and at rest to ensure the privacy and security of our customers data. Slack integration data is stored within the customer's Appspace account and is subject to the same storage location, backup, and resiliency policies as the rest of their account data.
資料中心位置
澳洲, 比利時, 美國, 加拿大, 沙烏地阿拉伯, 新加坡, 英國, 法國
資料託管詳細資料
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
資料託管公司
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure