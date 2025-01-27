隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Hightouch does not store customer data long term, and we take great pride in our security-first architecture. We store customer data for at most 30 days, fully in compliance with GDPR and HIPAA. Optionally, a customer can provide us with credentials to an object storage system of their choice. By doing this 100% of customer data is stored on their end, rather than ours. Our architecture and policies have passed numerous security reviews by healthcare and financial institutions.

資料封存與移除政策 Hightouch can remove any and all customer data from our systems at the request of our customers. Additionally, customers can use their own object storage in which case there would be no data for them to request deletion for.

資料儲存政策 Hightouch has strict policies around storage of customer data. All customer data must be stored in only object storage, either in our environment or in a customer's environment. This ensures that customer data can be purely hosted in a customer's environment if they choose.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted, in either our environment or in a customer's environment

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no