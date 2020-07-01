PhotoShelter Brands

We retain Personal Data about you for as long as it remains relevant. In some cases we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. Afterwards, we retain some information in a depersonalized or aggregated form but not in a way that would identify you personally. We reserve the right to access, read, preserve and disclose any information we retain that we reasonably believe is necessary to comply with law or court order, to enforce or apply our Terms and Conditions and other agreements; or protect the rights, property, or safety of Company, our employees, our users, or others.

資料封存與移除政策

You have certain rights with respect to your Personal Data, including those set forth below. For more information, to exercise these rights, or to request a Data Processing Agreement, please email privacy@photoshelter.com. Please note that in some circumstances, we may not be able to fully comply with your request, such as if it is frivolous or extremely impractical, if it jeopardizes the rights of others, or if it is not required by law, but in those circumstances, we will still respond to notify you of such a decision. In some cases, we may also need you to provide us with additional information, which may include Personal Data, if necessary to verify your identity and the nature of your request. Access: You can request more information about the Personal Data we hold about you and request a copy of such Personal Data. You can also access certain of your Personal Data by logging into your member page. Rectification: If you believe that any Personal Data we hold about you is incorrect or incomplete, you can request that we correct or supplement such data. You can correct some of this information directly by logging into your member page. Erasure: You can request that we erase some or all of your Personal Data from our systems.