隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain your personal information as long as it is needed to fulfil the purposes outlined in our Terms of Service, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. Customer Data (Personal data that forms part of data that is provided by our customers and their end-users for processing)– We retain your information as long as you have an active trial or paid account. We may also retain your personal information for extended period under applicable statutory laws. Asanify will retain Customer Data in accordance with Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Terms of Service and as required by applicable law. When you decide to stop using our services, you may request deletion of your data as per our data removal policy

資料封存與移除政策 To request a complete data removal, you may write to us at support@asanify.com

資料儲存政策 Your personal information is contained behind secured networks and is only accessible by a limited number of persons who have special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. In addition, all sensitive/credit information you supply is encrypted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology. We implement a variety of security measures when a user enters, submits, or accesses their information to maintain the safety of your personal information. All of your data is stored on Amazon AWS servers, which is the world’s biggest technology infrastructure provider. All transactions are processed through a gateway provider and are not stored or processed on our servers. We never ask for credit card numbers. (When you pay your bill, we use www.razorpay.com or www.paypal.com, which are among the biggest payment processors in the world).

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS