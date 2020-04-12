隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 All messages and reactions are automatically pruned daily. Metadata is kept for one week and then pruned unless otherwise requested.

資料封存與移除政策 No archives are kept at this time. Backups are taken daily and pruned weekly.

資料儲存政策 Data is stored in Cloud SQL and automatically pruned daily for messages/reactions and weekly for metadata unless otherwise requested.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Google Cloud SQL

資料託管公司 Google Cloud Platform (GCP)