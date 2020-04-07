資料保留政策
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
資料封存與移除政策
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
資料儲存政策
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.