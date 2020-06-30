資料封存與移除政策

"yett CO., LTD" remove Customer Data in accordance with Article 28 of the Terms of Service. It will be physically deleted 30 days after the cancellation date. Article 28 of the Terms Cancellation, cancellation, saved contents after service termination, deletion / saving of customer information 1. 1. Customers whose usage contract for this service has been terminated by Article 16 of this contract (cancellation of this service by a contractor) and Article 19 of this contract (suspension of use, deletion of account, cancellation of usage contract) Please use the service. During the contract period, the contents and registration information stored in this service will be deleted or saved as follows. (1). The content saved by the customer in this service is saved in a recoverable state for 30 days from the cancellation date and is treated as a system deletion (hereinafter referred to as "logical deletion"), but cannot be referred to. .. After 30 days from the cancellation date, it will be deleted as an unrecoverable state (hereinafter referred to as "physical deletion"). (2). The customer information registered by the customer in this service will be stored indefinitely with the customer's name, company name, and email address logically deleted in case support is required after the end of the usage contract. .. Other customer information (registered image, profile information, etc.) will be stored in a logically deleted state for 30 days from the cancellation date, but cannot be referred to. It will be physically deleted 30 days after the cancellation date. 2. If the contract for using this service is terminated according to Article 25 of this contract (termination of this service), the contents stored in this service and the information registered by the customer during the contract period for using this service will be applied. When this service ends, everything is physically deleted.