資料保留政策
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in our privacy policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in this policy will require us keeping your personal information for longer than 1 year past the termination of the user's account. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
資料封存與移除政策
In some regions (like the European Economic Area), you have certain rights under applicable data protection laws. These may include the right: to request access and obtain a copy of your personal information; to request rectification or erasure; to restrict the processing of your personal information; and if applicable, to data portability. In certain circumstances, you may also have the right to object to the processing of your personal information. To make such a request, please use the contact details provided below. We will consider and act upon any request in accordance with applicable data protection laws. If we are relying on your consent to process your personal information, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. Please note however that this will not affect the lawfulness of the processing before its withdrawal. If you are resident in the European Economic Area and you believe we are unlawfully processing your personal information, you also have the right to complain to your local data protection supervisory authority. You can find their contact details here: http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/bodies/authorities/index_en.htm. If you have questions or comments about your privacy rights, you may email us at compliance@accord.coop.
資料儲存政策
Data is collected, stored, transferred, and removed in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which is available at https://accord.coop/privacy
資料託管詳細資料
Google Cloud Platform, directly and via Gigalixir
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform (Google LLC)