Unicorn Train is the easiest way for teammates to recognize each other for doing great things. Start building relationships, boosting morale, and encouraging awesomeness today.Build a high-performing team by celebrating top contributors with fun awards, home office perks, or gift cards to keep your team engaged :raised_hands:Unicorn Train integrates with your team’s favorite collaboration tools to provide a seamless and consistent experience :rocket: Connect both Slack and GitHub and discover the missing ingredient to building your team culture.Getting onboard Unicorn Train couldn’t be easier:- Connect the apps where your team gets work done. - Mention a teammate in any public channel and include :unicorn_face: anywhere after their username. - Each :unicorn_face: counts as an entry in a prize draw. - Winners are automatically selected and announced to the team :drum_with_drumsticks:Perfect for teams building the next unicorn :wink::white_check_mark: Fosters a cohesive remote team culture :white_check_mark: Rewards engaged teammates and exceptional contributors :white_check_mark: Secure multiplatform support for both Slack and GitHubGet on track with Unicorn Train in 5 minutes or less and put your team culture on rails :steam_locomotive:
Unicorn Train will retain Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy (https://unicorntrain.com/pages/privacy). We will maintain your customer information for our records unless and until you ask us to delete this information.
資料封存與移除政策
Unicorn Train will retain Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy (https://unicorntrain.com/pages/privacy). We will remove account information upon deleting your own account from the user profile section. Otherwise, we will delete your customer information upon request at support@unicorntrain.com
資料儲存政策
Unicorn Train store Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy (https://unicorntrain.com/pages/privacy). We store a record of your payment transaction, including the last 4 digits of the credit card number and as-of billing address, for account history, invoicing, and billing support. We store your billing address to calculate any sales tax due in Australia, to detect fraudulent credit card transactions, and to print on your invoices.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted
資料託管公司
AWS, Heroku
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
When someone requests that Unicorn Train deletes their data, a support engineer will access our database directly to manually remove their customer records and associated account information.