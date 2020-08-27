Unicorn Train is the easiest way for teammates to recognize each other for doing great things. Start building relationships, boosting morale, and encouraging awesomeness today. Build a high-performing team by celebrating top contributors with fun awards, home office perks, or gift cards to keep your team engaged :raised_hands: Unicorn Train integrates with your team’s favorite collaboration tools to provide a seamless and consistent experience :rocket: Connect both Slack and GitHub and discover the missing ingredient to building your team culture. Getting onboard Unicorn Train couldn’t be easier: - Connect the apps where your team gets work done.

- Mention a teammate in any public channel and include :unicorn_face: anywhere after their username.

- Each :unicorn_face: counts as an entry in a prize draw.

- Winners are automatically selected and announced to the team :drum_with_drumsticks: Perfect for teams building the next unicorn :wink: :white_check_mark: Fosters a cohesive remote team culture

:white_check_mark: Rewards engaged teammates and exceptional contributors

:white_check_mark: Secure multiplatform support for both Slack and GitHub Get on track with Unicorn Train in 5 minutes or less and put your team culture on rails :steam_locomotive: