EngageWith Kudos, Surveys, Feedback

Celebrate wins. Boost engagement. Build your dream company culture.
EngageWith is a comprehensive automated employee engagement platform for your team to build your DREAM company culture.
:clap: Reward and recognize your co-workers who go above and beyond powered by ChatGPT
:bulb: Get to know your team better by sending a quick, contextual Pulse.
:birthday: Celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries with your team.
:memo: Build a culture of feedback with 360-degree feedback - peer-to-peer feedback and Suggestion Box - org-level feedback to empower employees to shape organizational policies and culture
:memo: Listen to what our users have to say about us: 90%+ increase in peer engagement & 10x increase in cross-team collaboration Start building a culture of appreciation and feedback effortlessly. Here's how:
:mega: Peer to Peer Recognition
See someone doing an excellent job? Recognize them with Kudos and Shoutouts for their notable contributions.
:trophy: Social Gratitude
Go social with your appreciation and recognition by announcing them in the Slack channel of your choice.
:first_place_medal: Highlight Company Values
Want to see your workforce work towards a common goal. It's effortless. Every time you give Kudos and Shoutout, highlight the company value executed along with their achievement.
:birthday: Birthday Bots
Get notified on your peer's birthday. Then, make sure they get a proper birthday bash on their special day.
:spiral_calendar_pad: Work Anniversary Reminders
Celebrate milestones and celebrate gratitude. Reward with $ and recognize your employees on their work anniversaries.
:speaking_head_in_silhouette: Robust Feedback Mechanism
- Empower your employees to voice their opinions earnestly.
:arrows_counterclockwise: 360-degree Feedback
- Peer-to-peer feedback where employees can share their constructive feedback about peers within your organization.
:mailbox_with_mail: Virtual Suggestion Box with Anonymous Voting
- An organizational-level feature dedicated to initiating discussions, sharing suggestions, and providing feedback about the company. Peers can voice their opinions anonymously with the upvote/downvote button.
:memo: AI-powered Pulse Surveys and Feedback
Get to know your team better using Pulse Surveys. Get a head-start with 45+ pre-built survey templates created by People Scientists. (Ahem... You can send and receive incognito pulse to inspire trust and transparency)
:fire: Redeemable Rewards
With our Global Reward Catalog, redeem points on your preferred platforms like Nike, Dominos, Walmart, Apple, Dunkin Donuts, and more.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Dynamic Leaderboards
Rank individuals based on appreciation sent & received. Keep your team's engagements ticking and motivations lively.
:closed_lock_with_key: Enterprise-Grade Security
All your data is protected with end-to-end encryption. In addition, your information is secured without compromise with firewall policies and constant monitoring.You don't have to be an HR to appreciate your people. Instead, make recognition, appreciation, and feedback part of your daily culture. Get started with our 30-day free trial.
(Know More
)How EngageWith works inside Slack?
1. Add EngageWith to Slack
2. Choose a channel - #random, #general, or create one to keep all your employee recognitions streamlined
3. Every time you give a Kudos or a Shoutout, get notified and celebrate wins together
4. Get notified of your peer's Birthdays and Work Anniversaries
5. Send a quick Pulse for your people to engage and respond. Build a culture of continuous feedback easily
Disclaimer: ChatGPT is used to fine tune recognition messages and it may generate inaccurate messages. We encourage you to check before using the message.
:information_desk_person: Setup a demo here: quick demo.