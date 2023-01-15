EngageWith Kudos, Surveys, Feedback

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

資料封存與移除政策 We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

資料儲存政策 We use third party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run the Site and allied services. Although Springrole owns the Site, the code, databases, you retain all rights to your data.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT 3.5 Turbo

LLM 保留設定 Does not retain any user data

LLM 資料租戶政策 Tenants do not have access to other tenant's data