資料保留政策
CodeSubmit retains customer data in accordance to GDRP as outlined in our terms of service. All candidate data is subject to an automated 6-month deletion policy that can be toggled off in account settings.
資料封存與移除政策
All candidate data on CodeSubmit is subject to an automated 6-month deletion policy that can be toggled off in account settings.
資料儲存政策
CodeSubmit LLC stored data in accordance to EU data privacy regulation. All our hosting providers are ISO-270001 compliant.
資料託管詳細資料
Amazon Web Services Frankfurt Data Region
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services Frankfurt Data Region