York IE Fuel only retains information related to fulfilling customer requested subscriptions. Once subscriptions or user accounts are terminated the related information will also be terminated. Details here: https://york.ie/legal/privacy-policy/
York IE Fuel only stores information related to fulfilling customer requested subscriptions. Once subscriptions or user accounts are terminated the related information will also be terminated. Details here: https://york.ie/legal/privacy-policy/
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted in AWS managed services.
資料託管公司
AWS
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Anyone can submit a request to support via online chat or support@york.ie email address.