Super Poll - Anonymous Polls

資料保留政策
No personally identifiable data will be stored on our databases. The only data that we store are: workspace IDs, user IDs, polls, and your subscription details. Your payment methods are handled by Stripe so please refer to https://stripe.com for their policies.
資料封存與移除政策
Data will be removed upon emailing superpoll@gmail.com and asking.
資料儲存政策
No sensitive data will be stored by Super Poll. Authentication is done through Slack, and payment processing done through Stripe. Please refer to their policies if you are concerned.