隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Sentry retains event data for 90 days by default, regardless of plan. We remove individual events after 90 days, and we remove aggregate issues after 90 days of inactivity. All event data and most metadata is eradicated from the service and from the server without additional archiving in order to prevent the threat of intrusion.

資料封存與移除政策 All customer data stored on Sentry servers is eradicated upon a customer’s termination of service and deletion of account after a 24-hour waiting period to prevent accidental cancellation. Data can also be deleted upon request and via Sentry’s REST API and UI.

資料儲存政策 N/A

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud

資料託管公司 Google Cloud

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Claude and Gemini models through GCP's Vertex AI

LLM 保留設定 Sentry retains LLM related data for 30 days. We store user's prompt, and our response, and various metadata when LLM is used. After 30 days, this data is completely deleted.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Sentry's data is logically isolated at the application layer. Each LLM request contains only the requesting customer's data, and responses are returned exclusively to that customer.