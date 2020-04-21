1800Flowers SmartGift

/1800flowers into the message box.• Pick a gift option from 1800flowers.com. Prices shown exclude tax and 1-800 Flowers service charge. Celebrations Passport and promotions may be applied at checkout. There is no additional charge for using SmartGift.• Surprise your recipient with a digitally wrapped gift via Slack direct message, text, email, LinkedIn private message or anyway you like. Simply share the unique gift link generated by the bot in a private message with your recipient.• Your recipient can choose the delivery date and address and swap the gift (of equal or lesser value) across the 1-800 Flowers Family of Brands, if they like.• Pay for the gift via an easy pay link to 1800flowers.com, which the bot sends you after your recipient has accepted the gift.• 1800flowers.com takes care of the rest and you can relax knowing they got their perfect gift. Order confirmations and tracking information are sent via email by 1800flowers.com.
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