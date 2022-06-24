huddl.ai
is a next-generation meeting tool that increases users’ productivity by easily getting more things done. huddl.ai
for Slack lets the users keep a track of all their tasks, intelligently pulls agendas based on previous interactions, and boosts team engagement.huddl.ai
for Slack can be used to:
1. Create instant meetings on Slack
2. Gather intelligent agenda suggestions for any meeting
3. View a suggested list of actions items
4. Keep a track of all the meetings
To get huddl.ai
for Slack, simply sign-up with huddl.ai
using https://web.gohuddl.com/signup
and then connect with huddl.ai
via Slack. You will find huddl.ai
in the list of Slack apps!huddl.ai
for Slack commands:
Show list of commands /huddl
Create an instant meeting /huddl create meeting "title"
All meetings for the day /huddl all meetings
List down my tasks (Action items) /huddl my tasks
Suggest agendas for a meeting /huddl suggest agendas
Learn more about huddl.ai
for Slack app at https://www.huddl.ai/integrations/slack
.