Noora is a product feedback tool that helps you build better products using feedback from your customers. You can easily gather feedback, suggestions and ideas, as well as allow your users to vote and comment on feature ideas. By setting a status on feature requests from users, Noora will also automatically build a product roadmap - helping keep your users in the loop with what's coming up next. With the Noora app for Slack, you get instant notifications when new posts, comments and votes occur. This helps you stay on top of incoming product feedback from customers.