IsDown is a status page aggregator platform that makes it easy to monitor all the vendors that impact your business. Keep your team informed with instant notifications when a service is experiencing problems. Get a dashboard that shows your services' current status, access to key metrics, and historical data for each of your monitored services.You can set up our Slack integration to get outage alerts for all your third-party services. When setting up Slack, you will choose which channel IsDown should post their messages of ongoing outages.
We will retain their account as long as users choose to. Users can go into the app and delete their accounts and all the data associated with them will be deleted.
資料封存與移除政策
Users can go into the app and delete their accounts and all the data associated with them will be deleted.
資料儲存政策
We will retain their account as long as users choose to. Users can go into the app and delete their accounts, and all the data associated with them will be deleted.
We use Heroku Postgres managed services to store data. The database is protected by Heroku standards which you can read more in https://devcenter.heroku.com/articles/security-and-compliance-resources-and-features. Also sensitive data (e.g. passwords) is encrypted so it can't be decoded by people internal and external to the organization.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud-hosted in Heroku
資料託管公司
Heroku
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
When someone requests a delete via application or via email, we delete all their data from our systems.