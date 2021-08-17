資料保留政策
Crayon will only retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service.
資料封存與移除政策
Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement, and will delete all customer data upon termination and/or upon customer request in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service and Privacy Policies.
資料儲存政策
Crayon will securely store customer data within our production systems.
資料託管詳細資料
Crayon's production systems are cloud hosted
使用的 LLM 模型
Azure OpenAI models
LLM 保留設定
All LLM prompts and completions are stored for 30 days for abuse monitoring.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Crayon uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI which handles all data as tenanted to Crayon, and does not use Crayon data for model training. All Crayon customer data is stored by Crayon.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Crayon customer data is held in the United States of America. LLM processing on Azure OpenAI may occur in any of Azure's data regions.