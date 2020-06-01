瀏覽應用程式
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Pinboard
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說明
功能
權限
安全性與合規性
Pinboard lets you store shared text snippets like links, telephone numbers or account details in your Slack workspace.
You can quickly save a pin using the command:
/pin <name> is <value>
To post the pin to a conversation use:
/pin <name>
On the app home page, you can see a list of all saved pins for your workspace and have the option to delete pins.
Pinboard 可以執行：
在你的工作空間中執行動作
下載安全性與合規性資訊
下載 CSV
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的
說明中心。
一般
開發人員
Bitdirex LTD
總公司位置
英國
服務條款
https://pinboard.julvo.com/terms
隱私權與資料控管
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
安全性
使用權杖輪替
no