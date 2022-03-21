Vivun for Slack

資料刪除請求程序
In support of our Privacy Policy and Data Processing Addendum, we have documented Privacy Related Processes that capture the steps taken when a user asks to have their information deleted. This procedure involves authenticating the user then working through our inventory of internal systems and sub processors, identifying any that handle data for that user and triggering the deletion process. In many cases, the actual deletion step may be manual. The overall process is tracked through a JIRA ticket to ensure that it gets completed, and the process has been reviewed by third-party auditors.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。