隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Does Jam backup data? Yes. Our data retention period depends on the frequency of the snapshots. Frequency Retention period Hourly 2 days Daily 7 days Weekly 4 weeks Monthly 12 months Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

資料封存與移除政策 Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

資料儲存政策 Does Jam encrypt data? Yes. Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (HTTPS/TLS). How does Jam secure its cloud environment? Access to our cloud services, source code, third-party tools etc. are secured with 2FA.

資料中心位置 美國

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI

LLM 保留設定 Custom data retention settings are available on request on the Enterprise plan.

LLM 資料租戶政策 JamGPT is opt-in, meaning your data does not touch the OpenAI API's unless you explicitly opt in by clicking "Yes" when asked.