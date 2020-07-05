資料保留政策
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
資料封存與移除政策
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
資料儲存政策
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
資料託管詳細資料
The Slack access token is encrypted at rest and stored in AWS