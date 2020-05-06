Mindwave is a journal for work and life. This App will make it super easy to log your ideas, feelings, and thoughts from your workspace.
Simply use the command /log [followed by your message] to send a log to your Mindwave. You can use any channel. We'll keep your log private and encrypted.
Mindwave for Slack can help you to keep journaling a daily habit. Check the commands to set up daily reminders.
The Mindwave Slack App only works with a Mindwave account. No account yet? Signup at mindwave.app
to get started.
Questions or feedback? Please mail us at support@mindwave.app
.