Superhuman Docs is the best place for teams and AI to work together. Describe what you need and Superhuman Docs helps you build it, from briefs and project trackers to custom tools and workflows, all inside a familiar doc surface.
Connecting Superhuman Docs to Slack makes switching between the apps a snap.
* See previews of doc links, so people can see before they click.
* Forward notifications from doc activity directly to Slack.
* Share documents to colleagues without leaving Slack.
* Reference your colleagues from Slack in Superhuman Docs, even if they haven't yet signed up.
Want to see Slack channels and send Slack messages directly from Superhuman Docs or Go? Use this app: https://slack.com/marketplace/ABVFBJNKV