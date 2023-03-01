Empuls: Employee Recognition

Celebrate Milestones, Recognise and Reward Peers and Build a winning culture.
Empuls is an employee engagement tool that makes it easy to reward and recognize all of your employees to improve retention and productivity at your organization. You can also set up surveys on Slack, measure and track feedback, and gather eNPS scores.
With Empuls, you can
:trophy: Build a culture of appreciation through peer recognition.
:gift:Motivate employees
with rewards and digital gift cards and experiences
, choose from over 20,000+ gifting options.
:tada: Celebrate every birthday, work anniversary, and company milestone days. You don't have to lift a finger.
:grinning:Increase employee retention
by acting on feedback gathered from pulse and eNPS surveys
. [Pulse surveys and eNPS scoring. ](https://blog.empuls.io/employee-net-promoter-score/
)
:calling: Get notified when you or the team receive recognition
and earn rewards
. Never miss a chance to congratulate your colleagues on their accomplishments.
More than 1000 organizations around the world use Empuls to reduce attrition, improve retention and satisfaction. Read how Prodevans reduced employee attrition using Empuls (https://www.empuls.io/case-studies/prodevans
)
:date: [Schedule a demo with our culture expert](https://calendly.com/mallikarjn/15-min-call
) to learn more about employee engagement programs.
Most HRs use Emplus as a recognition module that makes hard work and teamwork visible to everyone, making it easy for employees to show their appreciation for each other, build stronger working relationships, and feel a greater sense of belonging.
Use badges and core value stickers to make your Slack workplace fun and social. Empuls helps you celebrate employee contributions and key milestones, Reduce HR's time and efforts in setting up rewards, promote participation in company initiatives, gather employee feedback, and tie rewards with the company and culture goals.