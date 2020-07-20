Oracle CX Sales & Service

Get sales updates and take action:

With the use of slash commands, sales reps can view opportunities, leads and accounts. Perform quick actions like logging calls, creating tasks, and scheduling meetings from within Slack. Access prescriptive guidance right in Slack:

With access to AI insights like win probability scores and recommended next actions right in Slack, your sales reps can more easily focus on the right accounts and opportunities and know what to do next to progress a deal. Streamline service collaboration to better serve customers and employees:

Service teams in Oracle B2B Service and Oracle Help Desk can use the Service agent workspace to instantly communicate directly with colleagues and experts working in Slack. Extended teams can receive messages and respond directly within the Slack application while ensuring the full conversation is automatically captured as part of the service request. Keep employees informed about critical issues and important customers:

Teams need real-time updates about important milestones or service details. Now individual Slack users or channels can receive real-time notifications from Oracle CX Service to keep everyone updated with the latest information.