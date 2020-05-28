隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

資料封存與移除政策 In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

資料儲存政策 In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

資料託管公司 AWS