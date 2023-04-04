Valotalive Digital Signage

資料保留政策
Valotalive will retain customer data in accordance with our privacy policy. Valotalive is GDPR compliant.
資料封存與移除政策
Possible data from our users is kept only as long as needed. For example credentials and other user data to our web service expire after a year of inactivity. All relevant data is also removed then.
In custom data cases, data expiry management is also custom made.
資料儲存政策
We encrypt any data stored on our servers if our customers so wish. We can also provide a service where served data is encrypted even from our system administrator all the way from the source to the media players.