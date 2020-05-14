Sonrai Tickets

資料保留政策
Sonrai has well-defined data retention policies and procedures. Sonrai data retention policy can differ from one customer to another as negotiated as part of the customer's contract.
資料封存與移除政策
Sonrai has well-defined data archival/removal policies and procedures. Sonrai archival/removal procedures define what data needs to be removed for any approved data removal request.
資料儲存政策
Sonrai has well-defined data retention policies and procedures. Sonrai data retention policy can differ from one customer to another as negotiated as part of the customer's contract.