:small_blue_diamond:Roll Dice's main features- Throw as many dices as you want, with as many sides. - The other members can also participate in the same game, using the "Roll" button. - Throwing multiple times per game is possible. - The rolls are grouped by the number of the attempts and sorted chronologically.:small_blue_diamond:How to use it?Default dice To roll a 6-sided dice on time: Type /roll-dice in any conversation and press Enter. Custom dice To use the dice standard notation type the slash command followed by the mode (2 20-sided dices in this example): /roll-dice 2d20:small_blue_diamond:What can it be used for?- Role-playing games, such as D&D, - pick who should be the timekeeper of a meeting, - decide where to go for lunch today, ... you can roll a dice for pretty much everything :D
Roll Dice doesn't save your data in anyway. Each dice roll request is handled on the fly, the current Slack message is used to know the state of the ongoing Roll Dice session. No data is saved in our servers.
資料封存與移除政策
Roll Dice doesn't archive any user/organization data.
資料儲存政策
Roll Dice doesn't store any user/organization data.
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
As Roll Dice is not saving any data, there is no need to request a deletion.