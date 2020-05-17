:small_blue_diamond:Roll Dice's main features - Throw as many dices as you want, with as many sides.

- The other members can also participate in the same game, using the "Roll" button.

- Throwing multiple times per game is possible.

- The rolls are grouped by the number of the attempts and sorted chronologically. :small_blue_diamond:How to use it? Default dice

To roll a 6-sided dice on time:

Type /roll-dice in any conversation and press Enter.

Custom dice

To use the dice standard notation type the slash command followed by the mode (2 20-sided dices in this example):

/roll-dice 2d20 :small_blue_diamond:What can it be used for? - Role-playing games, such as D&D,

- pick who should be the timekeeper of a meeting,

- decide where to go for lunch today,

... you can roll a dice for pretty much everything :D