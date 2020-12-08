隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data is retained during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

資料封存與移除政策 Data is deleted according to our platform agreement and privacy policy in accordance with contractual and regulatory requirements.

資料儲存政策 Data is stored in Ramp's environment during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Ramp is hosted on AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, and Together

LLM 保留設定 Ramp’s contracts with the model providers include zero data retention terms for Ramp customer data. This ensures customer inputs are not stored or used beyond the immediate processing session. More in https://ramp.com/legal/privacy-policy.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Ramp maintains strict measures to segregate customer data, including controls that ensure one customer’s business data is not mixed with another’s. Customer business data is not used to train models for other customers or external purposes.