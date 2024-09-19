Leapsome provides an all-in-one platform for employee performance management, goal and OKR management, continuous feedback & praise, engagement surveys and personalised learning & onboarding. With the Slack integration, users can- receive incoming notifications in Slack, instead of just email - view public praise message in a dedicated Slack channel - give or request instant feedback directly from Slack - give public praise tied to company values directly from Slack - add talking points for their 1:1s and team meetings directly from Slack - sync their absences to their Slack status