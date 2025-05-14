隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Awardco has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. Awardco will retain customer data in accordance with Awardco's data retention policy. Customers have the option to adjust the retention policy within their instance of the Awardco platform. If a customer doesn't select an option, then the default is used. As the default, Awardco will retain data for six years.

資料封存與移除政策 Awardco will remove customer data in accordance with Awardco's data retention policy (archived after six years), and pursuant to any data subject request or customer request. Upon termination of contract, customers have the option to request a copy of or deletion of their data.

資料儲存政策 Upon termination of contract, customers have the option to request a copy of their data and request that their data be deleted. If no request is made, then Awardco will keep the data pursuant to its data retention policy, which is six years.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes