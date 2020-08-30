Talent pool and alerts by 100Hires

資料保留政策

We only retain the Personal Data collected from a User for as long as the User’s account is active or otherwise for a limited period of time as long as we need it to fulfill the purposes for which we have initially collected it, unless otherwise required by law. We will retain and use information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements as follows: the contents of closed accounts are deleted within 3 months of the date of closure; backups are kept for 3 months; billing information is retained for a period of 7 years as of their provision to 100Hires in accordance with the Estonian accounting and taxation laws information on legal transactions between Client and 100Hires is retained for a period of 10 years as of their provision to 100Hires in accordance with the general limitation period set for civil claims in the Estonian General Part of the Civil Code Act