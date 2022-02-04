隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Upon usage of any deletion feature (including customer use of this feature at contract termination) data is hard deleted from the database immediately. There is no retention of data with Mokshatrim Technologies LLP.

資料封存與移除政策 Customers can contact us anytime at hello@trytank.io to request immediate removal of their data. Customer data will be completely erased within 7 days.

資料儲存政策 Customer data is securely stored in our database and protected according to security best practices.

資料託管公司 Digital Ocean