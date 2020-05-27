資料保留政策
Personal data that we process for any purpose or purposes shall not be kept for longer than is necessary for that purpose or those purposes. We may retain your personal data where such retention is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person.
The data for your account stored by HappyTrack, including both operational data and user response data, is stored within a database via Google Cloud Platform. The data is stored for the purposes of operating the service, and by default this data will be kept for as long as the service is operational, including if your account is deactivated to assist you with account reactivation on demand. You can request the data be deleted by writing to us.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is retained for the ongoing operation of the service, however you can request that data relating to your account be removed by writing to us. Please see details below.
資料儲存政策
We rely on Google-provided services for data storage with regard to the service. Your account data, both operational data and user response data, is stored within Google Cloud Platform for the purposes of operating the service. Any correspondence which you send us or which relates to assisting you with the service is likewise stored using Google-provided services. We rely on Google's well-tested and multiply-redundant service provisions for our availability and backup.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform