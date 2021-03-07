paperboy delivers your favorite dashboards from Tableau directly to the conversations you need on Slack. Schedule recurrent dashboard posts or publish a quick information anywhere without leaving your Slack workspace! You can schedule any time and frequency you want (by hour, day, week or monthly) or just select a report and post for yourself and at any channel. paperboy is brought to you by a team of domestiques, working for the benefit of your own team. If you need an extra wheel to unleash your full potential, come ride with us!