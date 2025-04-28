隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Basedash retains Slack user data (such as user IDs and workspace information) only for as long as the integration remains active and is necessary to provide the service. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

資料封存與移除政策 When a user disconnects the Slack integration or requests data deletion, all associated Slack data is permanently removed from Basedash systems within 30 days. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

資料儲存政策 Slack user data is securely stored in encrypted databases hosted on cloud infrastructure within the United States, and is only accessed to facilitate integration functionality. https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI GPT

LLM 保留設定 By default OpenAI keeps most API inputs/outputs for up to about 30 days for abuse monitoring (with Zero Data Retention available for eligible customers) and retains long‑lived artifacts or chats only as long as required for features.

LLM 資料租戶政策 OpenAI treats business data from its API and enterprise ChatGPT products as the customer’s logically isolated data, not used to train foundation models by default and only accessed under strict security and contractual controls.