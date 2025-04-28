The Basedash Slack app lets you chat with Basedash AI directly from Slack. It can access your company's data and answer questions in natural language. Ask anything from metrics to insights, without leaving your team's workflow.
Basedash retains Slack user data (such as user IDs and workspace information) only for as long as the integration remains active and is necessary to provide the service.
https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy
資料封存與移除政策
When a user disconnects the Slack integration or requests data deletion, all associated Slack data is permanently removed from Basedash systems within 30 days.
https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy
資料儲存政策
Slack user data is securely stored in encrypted databases hosted on cloud infrastructure within the United States, and is only accessed to facilitate integration functionality.
https://www.basedash.com/privacy-policy
By default OpenAI keeps most API inputs/outputs for up to about 30 days for abuse monitoring (with Zero Data Retention available for eligible customers) and retains long‑lived artifacts or chats only as long as required for features.
LLM 資料租戶政策
OpenAI treats business data from its API and enterprise ChatGPT products as the customer’s logically isolated data, not used to train foundation models by default and only accessed under strict security and contractual controls.
LLM 資料常駐政策
For eligible API and enterprise projects, OpenAI lets customers choose supported regions where key customer content is stored (and sometimes processed) in‑region, while certain system data may still be handled globally.