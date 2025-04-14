Welcome to Ariglad, the first AI platform that revolutionizes knowledge base maintenance by seamlessly integrating with your support channels and release notes. Ariglad takes the hassle out of managing your knowledge base by automatically suggesting new articles, updating existing ones, detecting duplicates, and merging them, effectively putting your knowledge base maintenance on auto-pilot. Key Features:
- Seamless Integration:
Connects effortlessly with your support channels and release notes to keep your knowledge base up-to-date.
- Smart Suggestions:
AI-driven insights to recommend new articles based on your latest support interactions and updates.
- Automatic Updates:
Continuously improves existing articles to ensure accuracy and relevance.
- Duplicate Detection:
Identifies and merges duplicate content to maintain a clean and organized knowledge base.
- Efficiency Boost:
Saves time and resources by automating tedious maintenance tasks, allowing your team to focus on what matters most.
Transform your knowledge base management with Ariglad and experience the future of automated support documentation.How it worksConnect to channel
Connect Ariglad to a Slack channel in your workspace.Wait for suggestions
Ariglad will anonymize and analyze your product/service related messages and create suggestions to your public-facing knowledge base.
Learn more and register Ariglad with your organization at ariglad.com
Learn more about the Ariglad app:https://ai.ariglad.com/about-slack-integration
Ariglad operates using a powerful generative model. While these models are designed to provide intelligent responses, they may occasionally produce inaccuracies or unexpected outputs.