Trello Dashcards

Dashcards are a new Trello card type that helps keep track of what you and your teams are doing.
To start using Dashcards on your Trello boards, enable the Power-Up for the board you want using https://trello.com/power-ups/6048e897c73d032a983e2a7c/dashcards
. Once enabled, you'll be able to create Dashcards directly on that board using the new Track button you will find at the top right of your board.
Once you've got some Dashcards, you might want to be notified when they change in various ways. In Trello Premium workspaces, you can setup alerts on your Dashcards to be notified via Slack or email of the changes to your Dashcard that are most relevant to you and your team. You can setup multiple alerts per Dashcard, and using Slack those alerts can be sent to either a channel and or a DM to a user.
To setup your first Slack alert for a Dashcard, from the Alerts tab:
1. create a new alert
2. Select "Add action" -> "Post a Slack message"
3. Click the + button which will open a new tab to Slack where you can select the channel or DM
4. After you've authorized the channel or DM with Slack, you can select it from the dropdown
5. Click save and you're all set. You'll start receiving alerts in Slack as they happen
Note: the Dashcards Slack integration cannot and will not read any of your Slack messages or history. It only posts alerts to the targets you explicitly select and authorize.