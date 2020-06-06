資料保留政策
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Jira reminders can remove data on customer requests. Customers can make a request by emailing to support@jirareminders.com
資料封存與移除政策
Jira reminders can remove data on customer requests. Customers can make a request by emailing to support@jirareminders.com
資料儲存政策
All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability and data redundancy.