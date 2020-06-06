Jira Reminders

Stay up to date with Jira, right within Slack

Get daily summary and notifications for issues you care about, without the noise. Dive deeper into what you really need to know. Keep everyone in sync

Receive a daily or weekly summary of Jira activity in Slack. Get reminded of new, resolved, closed, or overdue issues, without the noise. Never miss a deadline!

Keep track of due dates, notify the entire channel, or yourself about issues before they become overdue. Customize to fit your workflow

Set your reminder schedule and custom JQL filters to receive granular notifications about the issues that matter most.