X-late: Translate Channels

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 X-late will retain Customer Data for as long as Customer has a subscription with the product.

資料封存與移除政策 X-late will remove Customer Data for as soon as Customer unsubscribes the service.

資料儲存政策 X-late will store Customer Data security in AWS and will not share to any third party.

資料託管公司 FlyIO

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes