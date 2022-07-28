資料保留政策
We hold the client data for the duration their account is active. Backups (daily, monthly) contain deleted data until they expire (up to 365 days).
資料封存與移除政策
Client can unistall the Slack app via Flowtrace web app, by removing the app from Slack admin UI, or request us to uninstall the app on client's behalf.
We have automated process for "app_uninstalled" event which removes the personal data we have stored from Slack.
資料儲存政策
We store the minimum amount of data to provide the service. This is to reduce the attack vector surface and possibility of accidental client/private data leakage.
As an example: when we receive a message, we process it and remove all personal / sensitive information and store only the metadata (from/to/where/when/etc.) of it.
資料託管詳細資料
We use AWS Ireland managed database services with all security best practices enabled.