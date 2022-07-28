Flowtrace is an analytics engine for companies wishing to improve their internal workings and processes to gain better productivty and collaboration. We offer free employee surveys (eNPS and team effectiveness) which is combined with premium AI analytics based on SPACE framework. Our web application is used by managers and leadership teams to investigate, and improve cross-functional processes, inter-team collaboration patterns, and cultural norms. Flowtrace bot reveals deep-work time, meeting culture and collaboration patterns to all employees while maintaining right to privacy. We also support employee nudges to insitigate the cultural transformation. Note: We do not have access to your one-to-one or group conversations nor we share personalised insights with anyone in your company. All metrics are aggregated and anonymized at a team level or above.