An open source poll app for Slack.
Create your poll from slash command or modal.
You can create standard poll, an anonymous answer poll and / or give limit the number of responses the user can give to the poll.
This app is free and does not collect any information about you or your workspace except a token given by Slack during app registration.
The code is under GNU GPL license. You can visit the github ( https://github.com/KazuAlex/openpollslack.git
) if you want to review the code or modify and redistribute it.