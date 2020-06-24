資料保留政策
Typelane stores your personal data as long as necessary to perform its services.
資料封存與移除政策
You have the right to request access and further information concerning the processing of your personal data, or request that we correct, rectify, complete, erase or restrict the processing of your personal data.
資料儲存政策
Data stored in Google Cloud Platform is encrypted at the storage level using either AES256 or AES128. All sensitive communication between the client and server is SSL encrypted.
資料託管詳細資料
Data is stored with Google Cloud.