資料保留政策
Alvis Science, Inc. will retain Customer Data until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests the deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to application function is retained.
資料封存與移除政策
Alvis Science, Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.
資料儲存政策
Alvis Science, Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. All Customer Data is encrypted at rest.
資料託管詳細資料
We host data on Amazon Cloud AWS.