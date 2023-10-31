Foqal Agent

資料保留政策
We retain your information (conversation history, user names, emails, etc) until
you close your account or request us to delete the data. Once requested, all data is deleted within 30 days from all live systems.
資料封存與移除政策
Once an account has been closed, Customer Data is deleted within 30 days. Backup copies might retain offline for up to 5 years. If a backup is ever restored, all previously deleted data will once again be deleted before a restored set is active.
資料託管詳細資料
All data is encrypted 100% of the time from when it leaves your fingertips into Slack. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. We use top of the line security methods and policies to ensure your data is always safe. We can provide additional documentation and white-papers when necessary.