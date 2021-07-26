Working from home with minimal social interaction? Getting lonely during 5 minute coffee breaks? Want to introduce some spice in your team's video conferences? Brace yourself, Team Building is coming! Woolfie provides activities for promoting team building, social interaction and friendly competition to make sure that your remote (or hybrid) team environment isn't all work and no play. Werewoolf :wolf:

Strife is also a part of team spirit, yeah? Test your team's ability to manage strife within the ranks, with a werewolf game. Can your group manage to work together amidst suspicion and deceit? Or will you fall apart and be some lucky werewolf's dinner? Icebreaker :snowflake:

Awkward silence in the workplace is always a bummer, man. What's a dude got to do to have some deep, soulful conversations around here? With Woolfie's Icebreaker, your team can connect with each other and give your workplace a better flow. BrainNerd Trivia :brain:

A little competition among teammates never hurt, right? It's not like your team will just use Woolfie's BrainNerd as a chance to passive-aggressively prove that they have 69.420% more IQ points than their colleague, right? How it works

1. Add Woolfie to Slack.

2. Start a video call or Slack Huddle with your team.

2. Invite Woolfie to the channel with: ‍/invite @woolfie

3. Start a new game:

- /woolfie werewoolf for Werewoolf (4-8 players)

- /woolfie icebreaker for Icebreaker (unlimited participants)

- /woolfie trivia for BrainNerd Trivia (unlimited players)